Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
AI Product Management Specialization
Beginner Level

N​o prior experience in AI or programming required

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify and mitigate privacy and ethical risks in AI projects

  • Apply human-centered design practices to design successful AI product experiences

  • Build AI systems that augment human intelligence and inspire model trust in users

Skills you will gain

  • Machine Learning
  • Privacy
  • Design Thinking
  • Ethics
Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Design of AI Product Experiences

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 68 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Data Privacy and AI

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 42 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Ethics in AI

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Human and Societal Considerations

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 39 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

AI Product Management

