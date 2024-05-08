Arizona State University
What is the Human Factor in Design?
Arizona State University

What is the Human Factor in Design?

Taught in English

Craig Smith
Robert Gray

Instructors: Craig Smith

What you'll learn

  • You will learn about human factors and will identify key human factors applications as well as compare and contrast methods for reducing human error.

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

4 quizzes, 1 assignment

There are 5 modules in this course

In this course, you will explore the foundational concepts of human factors, the significance of a systems approach, and key human error types. The course provides the opportunity to learn strategies to reduce errors and optimize performance in various industries.

What's included

2 videos1 reading

In this module, you will be introduced to the field of human factors and its importance in understanding and reducing human error. You will learn about the basic concepts of human factors and how they are applied in various industries. You will also learn about the different types of human error and the factors that contribute to them. Lastly, you will explore the different methods for reducing human error and the importance of taking a systems approach. By the end of this module, you will have a good understanding of what human factors is and how it can be used to improve safety and performance in various industries.

What's included

3 videos6 readings1 quiz1 assignment

We have learned why, when, and how humans fail and how this can lead to catastrophic events. In Module 2, we will explore how we can reduce the frequency of human errors and, when they do occur, reduce their impact on our safety and well-being. Welcome to the field of “human factors,” where we use our understanding of what humans can and can’t do well to improve the design of all parts of the systems around us (e.g., transportation, medicine, education, etc.).

What's included

3 videos4 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

In this module, we will delve into the different types of human error, exploring their underlying factors and the methods used to study them. By understanding the various categories of human error, we can better address their root causes and implement effective strategies to mitigate their impact on overall system performance. Through engaging examples, readings, and videos, you will learn how to identify, classify, and compare different human error types and the methods used to study them.

What's included

3 videos4 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

While it may be impossible to eliminate human error completely, there are effective ways to reduce its occurrence and impact. In this module, we will explore various methods and strategies for minimizing human error in different contexts. By understanding and applying human factors principles, you'll learn how to identify potential sources of error and implement targeted interventions to mitigate their effects. Through engaging examples, readings, and videos, you will discover the tools and techniques necessary to improve system performance and safety by reducing human error.

What's included

3 videos6 readings1 quiz1 peer review

