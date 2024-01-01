Robert Gray is an associate professor and undergraduate program chair in human systems engineering in the Polytechnic School at Arizona State University. Originally from Toronto, Canada, Gray completed his bachelor's degree in psychology at Queen’s University and his master's and doctoral degrees in experimental psychology at York University in Canada. After receiving his doctorate in 1998, he worked as a research scientist for Nissan Motor Corporation in Cambridge, Massachusetts. In 2001, he was appointed as an assistant professor in the newly formed applied psychology program at ASU. In 2006, he was appointed associate professor and program head. Since 2005, he has also worked part-time as a research psychologist for the United States Air Force. From January-June 2010, he was appointed as a visiting professor in sport sciences at the University of the Mediterranean in France. From 2010-2014, he was a reader (associate professor) in perception and action in the School of Sport, Exercise and Rehabilitation Sciences at the University of Birmingham, U.K. His research focuses on perceptual-motor control with a particular emphasis on the demanding actions involved in driving, aviation, and sports. His goal is to conduct basic research that can be applied towards the improvement of training, simulation, accident prevention and human-machine interface development within these contexts. In 2007, he was awarded the Distinguished Scientific Award for Early Career Contribution to Psychology from the American Psychological Association and the Earl Alluisi Award for Early Career Achievement in the Field of Applied Experimental and Engineering Psychology. Gray is the host and producer of The Perception & Action Podcast, which explores how psychological research can be applied to improving performance, accelerating skill acquisition and designing new technologies. Education Ph.D. Experimental Psychology, York University, Canada 1998 M.S. Experimental Psychology, York University, Canada B.A. Psychology, Queen’s University, Canada