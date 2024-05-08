Arizona State University
Human Cognitive Capacities & Limitations
Arizona State University

Human Cognitive Capacities & Limitations

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Robert Gray

Instructor: Robert Gray

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn to distinguish between types of attention & memory, and identify strategies and heuristics used for decision making & problem solving.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

4 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

Building upon the knowledge gained from Course 3, we now delve into the cognitive aspects of human factors in Course 4: Cognitive Capacities & Limitations. Throughout this course, we will explore different types of attention, memory, decision-making strategies, and problem-solving techniques. By understanding the limitations in attentional capacity and decision-making strategies, we can gain insights into how they contribute to human error. This knowledge will empower us to design systems and interfaces that accommodate these cognitive limitations and optimize human performance.

What's included

1 video1 reading

In this module, we will discuss the field of motor control, exploring how we control our movements and the various constraints that shape our actions. Through this module, we will uncover the characteristics of movement solutions and gain insights into the intricate processes involved in motor control.

What's included

3 videos3 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

In this module, we shift our focus to human memory and attention. Understanding how our memory works and how we allocate our attention is crucial for designing effective interfaces and optimizing human performance. We explore the concept of attention, the different types of attention, and their role in information processing. We also delve into the complexities of human memory, including its various stages, encoding processes, and factors that influence memory retrieval. Lastly, we examine the traditional model of skill acquisition, shedding light on how individuals acquire and refine their skills over time.

What's included

4 videos5 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

In Module 3, we explore the cognitive processes and factors that influence our decision-making abilities. From understanding how decisions are made to exploring the role of heuristics and biases, this module provides valuable insights into the human mind and its approach to problem-solving. Additionally, we discussed the concept of creativity and how it contributes to innovative problem-solving techniques.

What's included

3 videos5 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt

In this module, we will discuss motor learning and skill acquisition. By the end of this module, you will have a comprehensive understanding of the traditional and ecological approaches to skill acquisition and the research findings that contribute to our knowledge of motor learning and skill development.

What's included

2 videos8 readings1 quiz

Instructor

Robert Gray
Arizona State University
0 Courses0 learners

Offered by

Arizona State University

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions