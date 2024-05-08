Arizona State University
The Limits of Human Perception
Arizona State University

The Limits of Human Perception

Taught in English

Robert Gray

Instructor: Robert Gray

What you'll learn

  • You will be able to compare and contrast different types of perceptual displays and understand the trade-offs in designing effective interfaces.

There are 5 modules in this course

In Course 3, we will focus on perceptual capacities and limitations. You will explore the basic functions of vision, including static and dynamic visual acuity, depth perception, peripheral vision, and stereoacuity. Additionally, you will compare and contrast different types of visual displays to understand their impact on user experience. The course will also cover the fundamental functions of the human auditory and somatosensory systems, providing insights into how we perceive sound and touch. You will examine various types of auditory and tactile displays and their implications for designing effective interfaces.

Understanding how human vision works is crucial in designing effective user interfaces and optimizing user experiences. In this module, we will also examine important aspects of vision such as acuity, brightness, color, and glare. Furthermore, we will study the role of eye movements in visual perception, as well as depth perception and motion processing.

Module 2 of this course explores the principles and considerations involved in designing effective visual displays. It delves into the concepts of object perception, visual design principles, and the role of affordances in design.

Module 3 focuses on the topic of the human auditory system. It explores the anatomy and functions of the auditory system, the properties of sound waves, and the perception of complex sounds. Additionally, it delves into the sense of touch, the receptors involved, and the perception of different tactile qualities.

Module 4 of this course explores the importance and applications of using modalities other than vision in interface design. It delves into the benefits of auditory and tactile displays and how they can enhance user experience and safety.

Instructor

Robert Gray
Arizona State University
Offered by

Arizona State University

