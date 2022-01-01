About this Course

Course 5 of 5 in the
First Principles of Computer Vision Specialization
Beginner Level

Learners should know the fundamentals of linear algebra and calculus. The knowledge of any programming language is beneficial, though not required.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Design algorithms for detecting meaningful changes in a scene

  • Develop methods for tracking objects in a video while the object undergoes changes in pose and illumination

  • Learn several approaches to segmenting an image into meaningful regions

  • Create an end-to-end pipeline for learning and recognizing objects based on their visual appearance

Skills you will gain

  • Image Segmentation
  • Artificial Neural Network
  • apperance matching
  • Tracking
  • Computer Vision
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Getting Started: Visual Perception

2 hours to complete
7 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Object Tracking

2 hours to complete
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Image Segmentation

1 hour to complete
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Appearance Matching

2 hours to complete

