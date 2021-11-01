This course covers the fundamentals of imaging – the creation of an image that is ready for consumption or processing by a human or a machine. Imaging has a long history, spanning several centuries. But the advances made in the last three decades have revolutionized the camera and dramatically improved the robustness and accuracy of computer vision systems. We describe the fundamentals of imaging, as well as recent innovations in imaging that have had a profound impact on computer vision.
Students should know the fundamentals of linear algebra and calculus. The knowledge of any programming language is beneficial, though not required.
Learn how a camera works and how an image is formed using a lens
Understand how an image sensor works and its key characteristics
Design cameras that capture high dynamic range and wide angle images
Learn to create binary images and use them to build a simple object recognition system
- Fourier Transform
- High-Dynamic-Range (HDR) Imaging
- Image Formation
- Convolution and Deconvolution
- Working Principles of a Camera
Columbia University
For more than 250 years, Columbia has been a leader in higher education in the nation and around the world. At the core of our wide range of academic inquiry is the commitment to attract and engage the best minds in pursuit of greater human understanding, pioneering new discoveries and service to society.
Getting Started: Camera and Imaging
Image Formation
Image Sensing
Binary Images
This specialization presents the first comprehensive treatment of the foundations of computer vision. It focuses on the mathematical and physical underpinnings of vision and has been designed for learners, practitioners and researchers who have little or no knowledge of computer vision. The program includes a series of 5 courses. Any learner who completes this specialization has the potential to build a successful career in computer vision, a thriving field that is expected to increase in importance in the coming decades.
