About this Course

22,166 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
First Principles of Computer Vision Specialization
Beginner Level

Students should know the fundamentals of linear algebra and calculus. The knowledge of any programming language is beneficial, though not required.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn how a camera works and how an image is formed using a lens

  • Understand how an image sensor works and its key characteristics

  • Design cameras that capture high dynamic range and wide angle images

  • Learn to create binary images and use them to build a simple object recognition system

Skills you will gain

  • Fourier Transform
  • High-Dynamic-Range (HDR) Imaging
  • Image Formation
  • Convolution and Deconvolution
  • Working Principles of a Camera
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
First Principles of Computer Vision Specialization
Beginner Level

Students should know the fundamentals of linear algebra and calculus. The knowledge of any programming language is beneficial, though not required.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Columbia University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Getting Started: Camera and Imaging

2 hours to complete
7 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Image Formation

2 hours to complete
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Image Sensing

2 hours to complete
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Binary Images

1 hour to complete

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CAMERA AND IMAGING

View all reviews

About the First Principles of Computer Vision Specialization

First Principles of Computer Vision

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder