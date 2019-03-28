In this course, you will learn the science behind how digital images and video are made, altered, stored, and used. We will look at the vast world of digital imaging, from how computers and digital cameras form images to how digital special effects are used in Hollywood movies to how the Mars Rover was able to send photographs across millions of miles of space.
Image and Video Processing: From Mars to Hollywood with a Stop at the HospitalDuke University
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Image Processing
- Image Compression
- Image Restoration
- Image Segmentation
Offered by
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to image and video processing
Learn what is image and video processing. Learn the very basic concepts of human perception needed for understanding image processing. Learn simple tools in signal processing needed to understand following units.
Image and video compression
JPEG and MPEG are the most successful algorithms in the area, widely used by everybody in a daily basis, and the goal of this unit is to understand how they work. Also to understand why these techniques are important and why they are enabling technologies. Also will describe what is done in the Mars expedition.
Spatial processing
Some of the most basic tools in image processing, like median filtering and histogram equalization, are still among the most powerful. We will describe these and provide a modern interpretation of these basic tools. Students will then become familiar with simple and still popular approaches. We will also include non-local means, a more modern technique that still uses classical tools.
Image restoration
The goal of this unit is to complement Unit 3 by adding prior information about the sources of degradation. Students will learn that if we know about the degradation process, we can do better. The objective of this unit is to complete the training with basic and powerful classical tools.
Reviews
- 5 stars79.42%
- 4 stars16.28%
- 3 stars2.47%
- 2 stars0.66%
- 1 star1.14%
TOP REVIEWS FROM IMAGE AND VIDEO PROCESSING: FROM MARS TO HOLLYWOOD WITH A STOP AT THE HOSPITAL
I learnt a lot of new information about image and techniques to do modifications and manipulation to them. The videos also polished some of my previous knowledge on image processing. Thanks.
This is an excellent course for understanding a lot of details on Image Processing. After this course, the more you apply the techniques learned, the more you make progress in the research field.
It is a great course that the professor teaches very patiently. The knowledge is very advanced that we can use them in our daily work and projects. Thanks , professor and Duke.Thanks, coursera.
A very much detailed course on image and video processing. I want to thank the instructor, Mr. Guillermo, for a detailed explanation on every topic. The course is quite long but it is worth it. Great!
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
Will I have fun?
Do I need strong math background for this class?
Who uses image processing in industry?
Do I need any programming skills?
Will I receive a transcript from Duke University for completing this course?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.