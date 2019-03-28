About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Image Processing
  • Image Compression
  • Image Restoration
  • Image Segmentation
Instructor

Offered by

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to image and video processing

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 94 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Image and video compression

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 114 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Spatial processing

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 114 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Image restoration

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 67 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM IMAGE AND VIDEO PROCESSING: FROM MARS TO HOLLYWOOD WITH A STOP AT THE HOSPITAL

Frequently Asked Questions

