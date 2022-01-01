Vanderbilt University
MATLAB is a numerical computing environment and programming language developed by MathWorks. While it is most often used by engineers and scientists, it has evolved in ways that have caused more data scientists, statisticians, economists, and data analysts to use it for their work. Advanced MATLAB is typically used for applications that require linear algebra and numerical optimization.
We recommend these courses for people with a strong foundation in introductory MATLAB® that wish to expand their skills for data science and machine learning problems. You may wish to use MATLAB to implement supervised and unsupervised machine learning models, or for more advanced concepts in robotics and probabilistic graphical models.
According to Burning Glass, there were 60,000 job postings in the last 12 months requiring MATLAB as a skill. Some of the functional job titles that require this skill are Software Developer, Computer Systems Engineer, Business Intelligence Analyst, or Operations Research Analyst. Advanced MATLAB skills are very marketable and they can be a powerful addition to your resume.
Before starting to learn MATLAB, you'll need to have a good understanding of linear algebra and matrix theory to take full advantage of MATLAB's features and understand the underlying principles used in the language. You should also understand the basics of object-oriented programming languages and have experience working with Simulink.
If you are a data scientist or engineer—or striving to be one—learning MATLAB is likely right for you as it is extremely useful in data plotting, data analysis, other data functions, and designing modern systems and products. Learning MATLAB is also useful for research scholars and scientists who deal with advanced mathematical studies. Professionals in the fields of deep learning, machine learning, computational finance, or image and signal processing may also find that learning MATLAB is right for them.
Many mathematical topics are related to MATLAB that you can study, including trigonometry, linear algebra, interpolation, differential equations, graphs, network algorithms, and computational geometry. Graphics topics like two- and three-dimensional plots, animation, and images are also related to MATLAB. You can learn more about programming to enhance your study of MATLAB as well as app-building and software development. You can also study other programming languages, such as Java, C, C++, PHP, Python, and ASP since MATLAB can easily interact with other programs written in these languages.
Places that hire people with a background in MATLAB include science labs, research centers, technology companies, and educational institutions, among others. Major corporations that hire MATLAB developers and engineers who use MATLAB include Apple, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Technologies, McKean Defense, and Cirrus Logic.