About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
MATLAB Programming for Engineers and Scientists Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 56 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn advanced concepts related to functions such as recursion and function handles.

  • You will learn how to write efficient programs.

  • You will learn the basics of Object Oriented Programming.

  • You will learn to write Live Scripts and create professional graphical user interfaces.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

14 hours to complete

Functions Revisited

14 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 176 min), 12 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Potpourri

8 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 169 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

How to Write Efficient Code?

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 160 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes

About the MATLAB Programming for Engineers and Scientists Specialization

Frequently Asked Questions

