The course builds on the foundation laid by the first course of the Specialization called “Introduction to Programming with MATLAB.” It covers more advanced programming concepts such as recursion, vectorization, function handles, algorithm efficiency and others. At the same time, it presents many features that make MATLAB a powerful programming environment for engineering and scientific computing, such as its support for object oriented programming, the new user interface design environment and Live Scripts.
This course is part of the MATLAB Programming for Engineers and Scientists Specialization
You will learn advanced concepts related to functions such as recursion and function handles.
You will learn how to write efficient programs.
You will learn the basics of Object Oriented Programming.
You will learn to write Live Scripts and create professional graphical user interfaces.
Vanderbilt University
Vanderbilt University, located in Nashville, Tenn., is a private research university and medical center offering a full-range of undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Functions Revisited
Potpourri
How to Write Efficient Code?
Reviews
Course was awesome. Questions are also mind blowing and hard also :) It was good experience
This is an excellent course in advanced programming in MATLAB. The labs are challenging and thought provoking.
Excellent. But it requires a lot of work and research. It's really like watching work out instructors on TV. You have to do it yourself to get results.
Excellent course! I learned a lot of MATLAB programming, including data types, OOP, GUI, and how to write sufficient code
About the MATLAB Programming for Engineers and Scientists Specialization
This Specialization aims to take learners with little to no programming experience to being able to create MATLAB programs that solve real-world problems in engineering and the sciences. The focus is on computer programming in general, but the numerous language features that make MATLAB uniquely suited to engineering and scientific computing are also covered in depth. Topics presented range from basic programming concepts in the first course, through more advanced techniques including recursion, program efficiency, Object Oriented Programming, graphical user interfaces in the second course, to data and image analysis, data visualization and machine learning in the third course.
