Professor of Computer Engineering, Computer Science and Electrical Engineering
My main research area is wireless sensor networks (WSN). My team has developed one of the first WSN-based countersniper systems. An enhanced version is soldier wearable and not only does it localize the shooter very accurately, but it can also tell the caliber and the weapon type. An interesting paper describes the system in detail. The latest version is smartphone-based.
My other focus is Model Integrated Computing. Our latest open source software tool, the Web-based Generic Modeling Environment is a web- and cloud-based, collaborative, configurable toolkit for creating domain-specific visual modeling and program synthesis environments.