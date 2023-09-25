Vanderbilt University
Programming for a Networked World
Vanderbilt University

Programming for a Networked World

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Akos Ledeczi
Brian Broll
Clifford B Anderson

Instructors: Akos Ledeczi

Beginner level

Recommended experience

24 hours to complete
3 weeks at 8 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Fundamental computer programming concepts such as variables, control structures, functions and many others.

  • The basics of distributed computing and computer networking.

  • Problem solving using an accessible visual programming environment.

  • Computational thinking through hands-on projects that make programming more engaging.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

1 assignment

Earn a career certificate

There are 6 modules in this course

Introduction to the course, to block-based programming and to the primary tool used called NetsBlox

What's included

7 videos7 readings2 app items

Introduction to custom blocks, events and Remote Procedure Calls (RPC)

What's included

7 videos6 readings3 app items

Introduction to iteration (loops), scoping variables and lists

What's included

6 videos6 readings3 app items

Working with multi-dimensional lists

What's included

6 videos6 readings3 app items

Introduction to distributed programming using message passing

What's included

6 videos5 readings1 assignment

Working with text

What's included

4 videos4 readings3 app items

Instructors

Akos Ledeczi
Vanderbilt University
4 Courses493,351 learners
Brian Broll
Vanderbilt University
1 Course114 learners
Clifford B Anderson
Vanderbilt University
1 Course114 learners

Offered by

Vanderbilt University

