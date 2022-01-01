University of Pennsylvania
Computational thinking is a way of breaking down a solution to a problem into steps that you can program into a computer for it to solve. When you use computational thinking, you break down the thought process into smaller steps that follow each other in a logical order. You can employ computational thinking to actually program a series of instructions into a computer, or you can use it as a thought exercise that teaches you how to process an issue into the simplest steps possible.
Computational thinking doesn't merely apply to those who program computers. You can rely on the concepts of computational thinking in your life and career. Computational thinking allows you to make sense of complex issues and break them down into simple steps to help you understand and solve them more effectively. It helps you to sort out relevant facts from details that don't matter and develop logical solutions to problems. Proponents of computational thinking insist that you can become more innovative when you apply these principles in your everyday life.
On the surface, it's easy to see how computational thinking could affect your career if you're considering switching to a job in computer science. Computational thinking is essential to coding and other types of programming, and you can take those skills into that field if you're interested in a career change. You can also put the principles of computational thinking to use in your career in other fields. Learning computational thinking allows you to simplify and solve complex problems efficiently and see other solutions that you may not have been able to see otherwise. Computational thinking can equip you to become a better problem solver no matter where you work.
Whether you're just beginning to learn the basics of computational thinking or you're trying to understand and apply it at a deeper level, you can benefit from online learning. Online courses allow you to learn from some of the best professors in the field, and you can learn at your own pace and at a schedule that works for you. You can take your newfound knowledge of computational thinking into your workplace, be confident in what you've learned, and use it to improve your career and life as a whole.