Approx. 27 hours to complete
Skills you will gain

  • Modeling
  • Economics
  • Decision-Making
  • Strategic Thinking
University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

Why Model & Segregation/Peer Effects

Week
2

Week 2

Aggregation & Decision Models

Week
3

Week 3

Thinking Electrons: Modeling People & Categorical and Linear Models

Week
4

Week 4

Tipping Points & Economic Growth

