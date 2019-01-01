Scott E Page is the Leonid Hurwicz Collegiate Professor of Complex Systems, Political Science, and Economics at the University of Michigan where he directs the Center for the Study of Complex Systems. He is also an external faculty member of the Santa Fe Institute. Scott has won awards for his teaching and service at the University of Wisconsin, Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management, Caltech, and the University of Michigan. Scott has published widely on a variety of topics across the social sciences. In 2011, he was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.