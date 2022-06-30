- Cascading Style Sheets (CCS)
- Html
- UI/UX design
- React
- JavaScript
- Debugging
- User Interface
- React (Web Framework)
- Html And Css
- Web Application
- Front-End Web Development
- Application development
Meta Front-End Developer Professional Certificate
Launch your career as a front-end developer. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand career and earn a credential from Meta. No degree or prior experience required to get started.
Enroll early and get your first 30 days free
Offered By
What you will learn
Create a responsive website using HTML to structure content, CSS to handle visual style, and JavaScript to develop interactive experiences.
Learn to use React in relation to Javascript libraries and frameworks.
Learn Bootstrap CSS Framework to create webpages and work with GitHub repositories and version control.
Prepare for a coding interview, learn best approaches to problem-solving, and build portfolio-ready projects you can share during job interviews.
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
Throughout the program, you’ll engage in hands-on activities that offer opportunities to practice and implement what you are learning. You’ll complete hands-on projects that you can showcase during job interviews and on relevant social networks.
At the end of each course, you’ll complete a project to test your new skills and ensure you understand the criteria before moving on to the next course. There are 9 projects in which you’ll use a lab environment or a web application to perform tasks such as:
- Edit your Bio page—using your skills in HTML5, CSS and UI frameworks
- Manage a project in GitHub—using version control in Git, Git repositories and the Linux Terminal
- Build a static version of an application—you’ll apply your understanding of React, frameworks, routing, hooks, bundlers and data fetching.
At the end of the program, there will be a Capstone project where you will bring your new skillset together to create the front-end web application.
No prior experience required.
No prior experience required.
What is a Professional Certificate?
Build the Skills to Get Job Ready
Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.
Hands-On Projects
Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.
Earn a Career Credential
When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.
There are 9 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Introduction to Web Development
If you want to become a web developer, this course is a good place to start. You will learn about the day-to-day responsibilities of a web developer and get a general understanding of the core and underlying technologies that power the internet. You will learn how front-end developers create websites and applications that work well and are easy to maintain. In addition, you will learn how back-end developers create websites and applications that work well together and are easy to maintain.
Programming with JavaScript
JavaScript is the programming language that powers the modern web. In this course, you will learn the basic concepts of web development with JavaScript. You will work with functions, objects, arrays, variables, data types, the HTML DOM, and much more. You will learn how to use JavaScript within the React framework and discover interactive possibilities with modern JavaScript technologies. Finally, you will learn about the practice of testing code and how to write a unit test using Jest.
Version Control
In this course, you will learn how modern software developers collaborate across the world without messing up each other's code. You will look at the different version control systems and how to create an effective software development workflow. You will be introduced to some of the most commonly used Linux commands that you can use to work with files on your hard drive and create powerful workflows that will automate your work, saving you time and effort. Finally, you will see how Git can be used in software development projects to manage team files—and you will create a repository that can manage code revisions.
HTML and CSS in depth
You’ll use software development tools like HTML to build attractive web pages that work well—and you’ll use structured semantic data to control how websites appear to the end user.
Offered by
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
What does a front-end developer do?
What type of companies hire front-end developers?
What jobs will this prepare me for?
What is the difference between front-end and back-end developers?
Why start a career in front-end development?
Why should I earn a Meta developer certificate?
What resources will be available to help me with my job search?
Why did Meta create this program?
What is the Meta Career Programs Job Board?
How long does it take to complete the specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need a certain device to take this course?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.