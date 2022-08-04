About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No prior experience needed to participate in and benefit from this course.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to navigate the design thinking process to tackle a human-centered problem

  • How to craft out an effective research plan

  • How to draw key insights from the design process to arrive at ideal solutions

Skills you will gain

  • Strategic Thinking
  • Innovation
  • Innovation Management
  • Design Thinking
Beginner Level

No prior experience needed to participate in and benefit from this course.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Insights into Design Thinking

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 58 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Project Planning

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

What Is?

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 39 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

The Innovation Mindset

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 47 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

