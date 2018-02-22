About this Course

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Week 1. Using values and storytelling to develop a great speech

4 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 92 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2. Arrangement. Finding the right form for your speech.

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 52 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Week 3. Getting it just right. Good language, tone, and writing for the delivery

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 54 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4. Remembering and delivering a great speech.

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 67 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes

