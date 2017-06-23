About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Dynamic Public Speaking Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • Communication
  • Presentation
  • Speech
  • Public Speaking
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Week 1: Targeting your presentation

Week 2

Week 2: Designing informative speeches

Week 3

Week 3: Clarity through support and slides

Week 4

Week 4: Delivering informative speeches

