About this Course

263,226 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Learn English: Advanced Academic Speaking and Listening Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Learn English: Advanced Academic Speaking and Listening Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(6,894 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Presentation Introductions

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 28 min), 6 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

What to Include in a Speech

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 30 min), 5 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Preparing to Present

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min), 6 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Other Tips for Presenting

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 7 readings, 7 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PRESENTATIONS: SPEAKING SO THAT PEOPLE LISTEN

View all reviews

About the Learn English: Advanced Academic Speaking and Listening Specialization

Learn English: Advanced Academic Speaking and Listening

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder