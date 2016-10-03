Do you have to give presentations in school or at your work? Is it nerve-racking? Then you've come to the right place. Everyone gets a little nervous when they think about having to stand in front of other people and speak intelligently. This course will give you helpful tips for making effective speeches and delivering them well in typical American settings. You'll learn how to organize a presentation, how to make it memorable, and how to communicate clearly. In the course, you'll have several opportunities to demonstrate the presentation skills that you learn. This will help you gain the experience you need to be more confident when you give a speech in an American classroom or on the job. Learners will record several videos of themselves giving assigned presentations and upload the videos for peer feedback.
This course is part of the Learn English: Advanced Academic Speaking and Listening Specialization
University of California, Irvine
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Presentation Introductions
This is the second course in the Learn English: Advanced Speaking and Listening specialization. In this class, you will learn about giving an effective speech for an American classroom or organization. Learning the skills that effective speakers depend on will give you confidence in speaking in formal situations like classroom presentations. In this first week, you will learn about different types of presentations and start learning about presentation structure.
What to Include in a Speech
This week, we'll focus on the body of your presentation. This is where the important information is found, so it's important to present it effectively. Again, this week, you'll get a chance to practice the skills you learn and record yourself making a speech.
Preparing to Present
This week, you will learn some other tips for giving a good presentation in an American classroom business setting. You'll learn what to do before the presentation as well as during the presentation in order to be successful. Once again, you'll be able to demonstrate your skills and submit a video of your own presentation.
Other Tips for Presenting
Even if you write a great speech, there are more things to think about to ensure you have a great presentation. This week you'll learn about other ways to ensure you give a great speech. You'll have one more opportunity to give a speech and share the video of it for feedback from your peers.
Reviews
It is an excellent course which teaches you how to give good presentation or how to make a presentation which are easy to understand by the audience
i learned a lot hope I can use it effectively every time I speak in the public so that people listen and not be bored
Its good since you can learn about how to speak clearly and confidently in front of many people.
It teaches us what we need to do so people will listen to us in our speeches or in a discussion
About the Learn English: Advanced Academic Speaking and Listening Specialization
This specialization covers the listening and speaking skills that non-native English-speaking students need to be successful in English-speaking colleges and universities. Native English-speaking students who would like to increase their chances of success in university courses will also benefit as well anyone interested in improving their listening comprehension skills. You will learn how to listen to class lectures and take notes more effectively. You will also improve your speaking skills for common tasks such as class discussions and presentations. In the capstone, you will create a video presentation on an academic topic.
