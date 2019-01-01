For more than 20 years, Dana Saito-Stehberger has taught in classrooms in different areas of the world, experimenting with best instructional practices in a variety of settings. She has taught in k-12 classrooms, junior colleges, intensive English programs, and in Masters and Doctoral programs in the United States, Costa Rica, and in Germany. The title of her dissertation is “In search of communicative instruction of pragmatic competence in an online learning environment: A case study.” She is currently the Curriculum Coordinator and an Instructor in International Programs at the University of California, Irvine. She has an MA in International Education from Framingham State College and an Ed.D in TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) from Alliant International University in San Diego.