About this Course

47,617 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Learn English: Advanced Academic Speaking and Listening Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 32 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • English Language
  • Lecture
  • Note Taking
  • Speech
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Learn English: Advanced Academic Speaking and Listening Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 32 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(18,574 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 2 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
8 hours to complete

What is Academic Listening and Why is It Important?

8 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 11 min), 11 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

9 hours to complete

Identifying Topic and Purpose

9 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 7 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Identifying Main Ideas and Details

8 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 5 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Identifying Stance and Speaker Attitude

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 22 min), 8 readings, 7 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ACADEMIC LISTENING AND NOTE-TAKING

View all reviews

About the Learn English: Advanced Academic Speaking and Listening Specialization

Learn English: Advanced Academic Speaking and Listening

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder