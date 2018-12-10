This course will help non-native English speakers improve their listening and note-taking skills for the purpose of listening to academic lectures. You will learn techniques for improving your understanding and skills for taking more effective notes, and you will get lots of practice in using these. If you're planning to attend college classes in English, then this class is for you.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Welcome
This is the first course in the Learn English: Advanced Speaking and Listening specialization. It is aimed at learners whose native language is not English. This course will help you improve your academic listening and speaking skills. For example, you will learn how to understand and follow a lecture, how to take better lecture notes, how to discuss courses with classmates and professors, and how to give an effective academic presentation.
What is Academic Listening and Why is It Important?
This week, you will begin thinking about academic listening. You will learn what makes it difficult and how you can get better at listening and note taking. You'll also learn some tips to make it easier.
Identifying Topic and Purpose
Now, you will learn about strategies to make you a better listener. You'll learn about what things to pay the most attention to and what things might not be so important in a lecture. You'll also learn that listening well to a lecture starts before the class and continues after the class.
Identifying Main Ideas and Details
Last week, you learned about listening to the beginning of a class lecture. This week, you will learn about listening to the middle of the lecture. You'll learn about idenifying main ideas and details and how to organize them well in your notes.
Identifying Stance and Speaker Attitude
You've been learning about how to listen and take notes about various parts of a lecture. In this final week, you'll learn about some other strategies to help you listen and take notes more effectively in lectures.
This course helps me a lot to improve my listening habit and note taking practice during academic lecture its just work like a miracle to improve my grades .
It is very useful and very interesting course i learned a lot of skills from this course and these skills which i learned from this course will help me in my whole life regarding my studies
The course was well planned and I appreciate all the resources that the UCI has offered through the course. I learned a lot in this course.
I haven't taken this course yet, I'm sure it is good but I would like to unenroll as it is not what I am looking for at the moment.
This specialization covers the listening and speaking skills that non-native English-speaking students need to be successful in English-speaking colleges and universities. Native English-speaking students who would like to increase their chances of success in university courses will also benefit as well anyone interested in improving their listening comprehension skills. You will learn how to listen to class lectures and take notes more effectively. You will also improve your speaking skills for common tasks such as class discussions and presentations. In the capstone, you will create a video presentation on an academic topic.
