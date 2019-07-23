This is the third course in the Learn English: Advanced Speaking and Listening specialization. In this class you will learn about different types of conversations you will have in academic settings. You will also learn some strategies for helping you understand other people's meaning and for helping you express yourself effectively. Learners will record several videos of themselves participating in assigned group discussions with their own friends and upload the videos for peer feedback. While this might seem intimidating, it will be a great opportunity for you to practice and improve your discussion skills.
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
This is the third course in the Learn English: Advanced Speaking and Listening specialization. In this class you will learn about different types of conversations you will have in academic settings. You will also learn some strategies for helping you understand other people's meaning and for helping you express yourself effectively. This first module will show you the importance of effective academic conversational English. You'll see how it is different from other conversational English and why it is necessary to make you successful in college environments. Finally, you'll do a video assignment in which you record yourself in a group discussion. You'll submit this video for feedback on your discussion techniques.
This week, you'll learn about the importance of elaborating in a conversation and learn to avoid some common problems that occur when elaboration doesn't happen. You'll learn several ways to add examples to your discussions and how to use critical thinking to take make your discussions go deeper. Again, you will have the chance to practice having a group discussion and to submit a video of it for feedback.
Now, you'll learn how to maintain a smooth discussion by avoiding common problems with interaction and participation. You'll also learn how to listen to other speakers' ideas and learn how to agree or disagree with others in your discussion. Once again, you will be able to practice having a group discussion, and you will record and share the video with other learners.
In the final week, you will learn how to synthesize the ideas in your discussions and how to come up with meaningful take-aways and action points. You'll also learn how to reflect on the important points in a discussion so that the whole thing is meaningful. You will get one more chance to demonstrate your discussion skills and get feedback by sharing a video of your discussion.
This course is very essential for those people who are not from English speaking country.
Thanks to these lessons, I know how to discuss in the proper way and prepare well for the effective conversation.
Masterfully crafted. Great demonstrations of discussions and excellent analysis of the discussions. The tasks are a bit difficult to complete if you are on your own.
thanks all my lecture and coursera group it really received high academic skill and note taking
This specialization covers the listening and speaking skills that non-native English-speaking students need to be successful in English-speaking colleges and universities. Native English-speaking students who would like to increase their chances of success in university courses will also benefit as well anyone interested in improving their listening comprehension skills. You will learn how to listen to class lectures and take notes more effectively. You will also improve your speaking skills for common tasks such as class discussions and presentations. In the capstone, you will create a video presentation on an academic topic.
