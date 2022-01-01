No prior experience required.
What you will learn
introduce oneself, one’s job, one’s preferences (hobbies, likes and dislikes, etc.)
indicate one’s opinion about family, friendship, hometown, or jobs
continue a conversation with someone new from other countries
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will video several poster presentations on the topic of a well-known place in your country, a speech on your favorite university, a design on a training program for a summer course, and an interview of a market survey respectively for each course. The conversational English skills as well as reading and writing skills from the course are supposed to be applied properly. All these projects are carefully designed to help the learners in international communication and further in their future career.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Conversational English Skills
Do you want to communicate with English speakers fluently? Welcome to our course. The course consists of 6 units with different topics: meeting new people, the people in your life, eating in and eating out, the reason to learn English, good times and bad times, and hobbies. From this course, you will have a good knowledge of conversational English skills in your daily life. We invite you to learn with our teachers and friends from different countries in the videos, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and Columbia. Are you ready? Let’s go!
Just Reading and Writing English 1
Do you want to communicate with English speakers fluently? Welcome to our course. The course consists of 6 units with different topics: feelings, staying healthy, learning, university, cultural differences, and cities. From this course, you will have a good knowledge of primary English reading and writing skills in your daily life. We invite you to learn with our teachers and friends from different countries in the videos, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and Columbia. Are you ready? Let’s go!
Just Reading and Writing English 2
Do you want to read and write better in English? Welcome to our course. The course consists of 6 units with different topics: education, manners, personal communication, purpose of living, cultural studies, life science. From this course, you will have a good knowledge of intermediate English reading and writing skills. We invite you to learn with our teachers and friends from different countries in the videos. Are you ready? Let’s go!
General Academic English
Do you want to read and write better in English? Welcome to our course. The course consists of 6 units with different topics: art, man and nature, social issues, engineering and technology, psychology, economics and management. From this course, you will have a good knowledge of general academic English learning skills. We invite you to learn with our teachers and friends from different countries in the videos. Are you ready? Let’s go!
