About this Specialization

18,420 recent views
This specialization is intended for English as a Second Language Learners (elementary, intermediate, and advanced). No prior knowledge is required for these courses. Through 4 courses, Conversational English skills, Just Reading and Writing English 1, Just Reading and Writing English 2, and General Academic English, you will cover the following interesting topics in each course: 1.Meeting new people, the people in your life, eating in and eating out, the reason to learn English, good times and bad times, and hobbies in course 1 will prepare you to have a good knowledge of conversational English skills in your daily life to improve your ability to communicate better in English in a wide range of daily situations and become more fluent and confident in using the language. 2.Feelings, staying healthy, learning, university, cultural differences, and cities in course 2 will prepare you to have a good knowledge of primary English reading and writing skills. 3.Education, manners, personal communication, purpose of living, cultural studies, life science in course 3 will prepare you to have a good knowledge of intermediate English reading and writing skills. 4.Art, man and nature, social issues, engineering and technology, psychology, economics and management in course 4 will prepare you to have a good knowledge of general academic English learning skills for your academic career, covering all aspects of listening, speaking, reading and writing.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 7 months to complete
Suggested pace of 1 hour/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 7 months to complete
Suggested pace of 1 hour/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Conversational English Skills

4.4
stars
568 ratings
217 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Just Reading and Writing English 1

4.5
stars
89 ratings
31 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Just Reading and Writing English 2

4.7
stars
37 ratings
9 reviews
Course4

Course 4

General Academic English

4.1
stars
59 ratings
18 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Tsinghua University

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder