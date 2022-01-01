University of Amsterdam
Research is the act of collecting information about a particular topic, organizing it, and analyzing it. When you conduct research, you're doing more than just opening a book or website and looking at details of a specific subject. Research involves approaching an issue or topic systematically and carefully documenting what you observe or study. When you take part in research, you may not always find the answers to the questions you're seeking to solve; in fact, you might even open up more questions, which leads to more research. In that way, research can become a multilayered quest for answers and meaning.
Research is more than an educational tool. For generations, research has proven theories, led to breakthroughs, and helped people learn about the world around them. Diligent work in research has led to the development of new technologies, medications, and innovations that make the world a better place. You can bring public awareness to an issue or subject with your research, or you can sow the seeds for new ideas that no one has ever discussed before. Don't just think of research as a way to learn—think of it as a way to make the world around you better.
Research is a broad field that touches a wide range of disciplines, so you can find a career in research in any number of subjects, including in academia or in social science fields like history, archaeology, and sociology. Research is key in the medical and bioscience disciplines, especially when it comes to developing new medications and cures for disease. You may also find jobs as a forensic researcher in the criminal justice world or as a computer science researcher in the information technology sector. The possibilities for research careers are wide, and chances are you can find a research job that suits your interests.
When you take research courses on Coursera, you can learn about research methods and techniques or dig deeper into specific topics like clinical research, research for social work, or market research and consumer behavior. You can learn about how to write and publish a scientific paper, understand concepts of research design, explore data analysis and interpretation, and more.