About this Course

33,130 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Market Research Specialization
Intermediate Level

At least 2 years business experience.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain limitations and risks of qualitative research

  • Create a moderator guide and design a screening questionnaire to recruit for a focus group

  • Demonstrate how to increase likelihood of focus group participation by effective recruiting strategies

  • Analyze focus group data and create a focus group report following common business practices in qualitative market research

Skills you will gain

  • Sample Collection
  • Qualitative Research
  • Sample Size Determination
  • Sample Preparation
  • Focus Group
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Market Research Specialization
Intermediate Level

At least 2 years business experience.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(1,745 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Getting Started and Qualitative Research

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 70 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Design Qualitative Instruments and Plan Recruiting

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 49 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Conduct a Focus Group

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 61 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Analyze, Interpret and Communicate Qualitative Market Research Data

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM QUALITATIVE RESEARCH

View all reviews

About the Market Research Specialization

Market Research

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder