About this Course

10,100 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Market Research Specialization
Intermediate Level

At least 2 years of business experience

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Synthesize research findings and develop insights

  • Assess the changing roles of digital and traditional advertising

  • Apply storytelling strategies in presentations

  • Demonstrate effective presentation skills and deliver insights

Skills you will gain

  • Digital Marketing
  • Market Impact
  • Data Analysis
  • market insights
  • Marketing Intelligence
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Market Research Specialization
Intermediate Level

At least 2 years of business experience

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Davis

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Getting Started & Synthesizing Findings and Deriving Insights

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 84 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Measuring Various Marketing Efforts

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Planning to Communicate Findings

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 40 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Designing and Presenting Ideas

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 104 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM RESEARCH REPORT: DELIVERING INSIGHTS

View all reviews

About the Market Research Specialization

Market Research

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder