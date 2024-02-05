The Communicating Data Insights with Tableau Course focuses on reporting best practices using Tableau. You will learn how to create interactive dashboards and craft compelling presentations based on your data analysis. This course will also teach you best practices for data storytelling to convey business insights and provide stakeholders with the data to effectively explore and build their own insights.
Communicating Data Insights with Tableau
What you'll learn
Identify data storytelling best principles to convey business insights.
Build interactive dashboards and stories in Tableau.
Utilize data storytelling design principles to craft a compelling presentation so stakeholders can explore data to build their own insights.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
February 2024
14 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
Welcome to Communicating Data Insights with Tableau, the eighth and final course in the Tableau Business Intelligence Analyst Professional Certificate series. In the first week of this course, you will embark on the journey of transforming observed patterns and trends into valuable insights. This week will prepare you to distinguish insights from patterns, effectively recognize underlying patterns in data, and develop impactful insights from these observations.
What's included
7 videos15 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt
Welcome to week two of Communicating Data Insights with Tableau! This week will focus on dashboard creation and design. You will learn to navigate the Tableau dashboard interface and understand its elements. You'll build dashboards and then learn how to enhance them with interactive features. You will learn how to customize your dashboards using tooltips, annotations, and best design practices, equipping you to craft both visually appealing and insightful dashboards.
What's included
10 videos20 readings6 assignments1 plugin
Welcome to the third week of Communicating Data Insights with Tableau. This module begins with an introduction to Tableau stories, which is a tool that empowers you to create impactful data narratives. You will learn the essentials of navigating and utilizing Tableau stories. Then, you will dive into the art of data storytelling, exploring a comprehensive framework that includes identifying your target audience and the key message, selecting the most effective data visualizations, structuring your narrative, and applying best practices to craft compelling Tableau stories. By the end of this module, you will be skilled in transforming data insights into engaging and informative stories, tailored to your audience and objectives.
What's included
9 videos12 readings3 assignments
Welcome to the final week of Communicating Data Insights with Tableau. This week marks the culmination of your learning journey, where you'll apply your skills in a project with the Railway Travel Company. This project is your opportunity to showcase your proficiency in communicating data insights using the techniques and knowledge gained throughout the course. After completing the project, you'll reflect on your journey through this course and the entire certificate. Additionally, this week provides optional resources, designed to support your career advancement and prepare you for the next steps in your professional journey.
What's included
2 videos10 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt
