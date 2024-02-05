Tableau Learning Partner
Communicating Data Insights with Tableau
Tableau Learning Partner

Communicating Data Insights with Tableau

This course is part of Tableau Business Intelligence Analyst Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Tableau Learning Partner Instructor

Instructor: Tableau Learning Partner Instructor

1,711 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.2

(15 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

23 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify data storytelling best principles to convey business insights.

  • Build interactive dashboards and stories in Tableau.

  • Utilize data storytelling design principles to craft a compelling presentation so stakeholders can explore data to build their own insights.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

14 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.2

(15 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

23 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Data Analysis expertise

This course is part of the Tableau Business Intelligence Analyst Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Tableau Learning Partner
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to Communicating Data Insights with Tableau, the eighth and final course in the Tableau Business Intelligence Analyst Professional Certificate series. In the first week of this course, you will embark on the journey of transforming observed patterns and trends into valuable insights. This week will prepare you to distinguish insights from patterns, effectively recognize underlying patterns in data, and develop impactful insights from these observations.

What's included

7 videos15 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt

Welcome to week two of Communicating Data Insights with Tableau! This week will focus on dashboard creation and design. You will learn to navigate the Tableau dashboard interface and understand its elements. You'll build dashboards and then learn how to enhance them with interactive features. You will learn how to customize your dashboards using tooltips, annotations, and best design practices, equipping you to craft both visually appealing and insightful dashboards.

What's included

10 videos20 readings6 assignments1 plugin

Welcome to the third week of Communicating Data Insights with Tableau. This module begins with an introduction to Tableau stories, which is a tool that empowers you to create impactful data narratives. You will learn the essentials of navigating and utilizing Tableau stories. Then, you will dive into the art of data storytelling, exploring a comprehensive framework that includes identifying your target audience and the key message, selecting the most effective data visualizations, structuring your narrative, and applying best practices to craft compelling Tableau stories. By the end of this module, you will be skilled in transforming data insights into engaging and informative stories, tailored to your audience and objectives.

What's included

9 videos12 readings3 assignments

Welcome to the final week of Communicating Data Insights with Tableau. This week marks the culmination of your learning journey, where you'll apply your skills in a project with the Railway Travel Company. This project is your opportunity to showcase your proficiency in communicating data insights using the techniques and knowledge gained throughout the course. After completing the project, you'll reflect on your journey through this course and the entire certificate. Additionally, this week provides optional resources, designed to support your career advancement and prepare you for the next steps in your professional journey.

What's included

2 videos10 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Tableau Learning Partner Instructor
Tableau Learning Partner
8 Courses27,521 learners

Offered by

Tableau Learning Partner

Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Data Analysis? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions