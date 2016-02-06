About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Excel to MySQL: Analytic Techniques for Business Specialization
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Analysis
  • Tableau Software
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • Visualization (Computer Graphics)
Instructors

Offered by

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

95%(20,620 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

About this Specialization and Course

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 4 readings
2 hours to complete

Asking The "Right Questions"

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 60 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Data Visualization with Tableau

8 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 130 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Dynamic Data Manipulation and Presentation in Tableau

7 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 98 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Your Communication Toolbox: Visualizations, Logic, and Stories

4 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 96 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Excel to MySQL: Analytic Techniques for Business Specialization

Excel to MySQL: Analytic Techniques for Business

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

