MC
Sep 3, 2021
A course which eases the life of beginners! Exposure to real data through the exercises gave the flavor of real business scenario. Enjoyed the course and the instructor's lectures made it more lucid.
TP
Jul 3, 2016
Thanks very much for great content and especially, Ms. Jana Schaich Borg for brilliant presentation skills, lovely voice and good looking as well. Please participate. This is highly recommend course.
By lotte h•
Aug 31, 2019
The course included a lot of material that wasn't relevant for someone (like me) who is only interested in learning how to visualise and communicate data using Tableau.
For instance, quite a lot of videos and assignments were about presentation techniques. Including the final assignment. I found this a waste of time. I would have preferred the final assignment to just require Tableau data and not a presentation.
By Nyrola E•
Feb 10, 2020
This course should have a mentor , at least for paying students, to answer questions and clear misunderstanding. The quizzes are taking too much time.
This is really unacceptable
By Lai Z•
Jan 7, 2016
There is a gap between the instruction level and the difficulty of quizzes and final projects.
By TC•
Apr 23, 2018
Content seems good, but I signed up for the class with the understanding that I would get a trial license for Tableau. Apparently they ran out of licenses and after I had paid for the course they changed the syllabus and told me that I need to use the free online version that has less features. I want my money back.
By Michael A•
Oct 16, 2016
Unprecedented high speaking speed.
By Xuan C•
Aug 29, 2018
The exercise files are all written and very hard to understand. The teacher should make more videos to explain the exercise files, without which, it is very difficult to do the quiz.
Often I did exactly what she says in the exercise file but my tableau does not show expected results.
When you ask questions in the course discussion forum, NO ONE answers your questions.
By Adeola•
Jan 15, 2016
The course content is itself interesting but the lack of active mentors to provide guidance makes the course really difficult to learn. So many unanswered questions on the discussion board and many confused students. I am so glad I am not paying for this course.
By Sloan C•
Apr 28, 2016
There's a lot of great information in this course and it's presented in a very good way. However, like the excel course in this specialization, most of the material isn't about using Tableau. 1 week is about running a project, 2 weeks are about using Tableau, and the final 2 weeks are about presentation. If you're interest isn't mainly in Tableau, I would recommend the course. However, if you're taking this course to learn Tableau, I would suggest not paying for it.
By Vicky F•
Oct 9, 2016
There needs to be more help available, at least for paying students, to answer questions and clear misunderstanding. The quizzes are taking too much time.
By Tinn P•
Jul 4, 2016
By Ian T•
Nov 7, 2018
I was pleased by the quality of this course. I really learned how to use tableau and the tips on researching and presenting were well founded. The teachers were positive and hard working. Thank you!
By meishi c•
Nov 9, 2020
This course is not a Tableau learning material, only week2 and week3 will have hands-on activity using Tableau, therefore if you just want to pass the Tableau exam or just want to learn how to use Tableau, this might not be the right course. I think this course is more like a project-based data analysis course, where you use Tableau as your tool. I will recommend you study the basic use of Tableau then take this course, you can practice your Tableau skill well and you will learn presentation skills as well.
By Jacquelynn•
Sep 24, 2020
Overall, I learned alot about how to use Tableau in this class. I had never used it before starting. A few items about the course though that need fixing/updating. First, the version of Tableau that I was using differed at times from what the instructor was doing on her screen. Specifically, when doing calculations in week 3, the version she was using was much more user friendly than what my version offered. For someone new to using this tool it was a challenge to figure out how to work around that issue. Also, many of the additional reading links provided were outdated and did not work. I was also unpleasantly surprised that I would post a question and not receive an answer. It seems that someone associated with this class should be available to answer questions (and instead of saying, that was answered in a previous post--there are literally pages upon pages--just help the students so they can move along). Lastly, for the final project the suggested recording software "Jing" is no longer available as of 2020 so the instructor might want to find a new acceptable recording tool to use, then update the presentation and update the instructions in the assignment. One note about course grading.......In the previous course in this specialization, when it came time to peer review assignments, assignments automatically popped into a queue for review however in this course, peer grading felt like a free for all where you had to grade someones work and try to get them to grade yours. Ultimately, I got mine graded but it seems this process shouldn't be a free for all because then there is no accountability for who gets graded.
By Philip H•
May 29, 2020
I think the time required to understand all the concepts of the course should be 2~3 time more than what it is now. The content is great, but sometimes the lecturer speaks really fast so I had to repeat many times to fully understand the ideas in videos. Despite the fact that when I started this course I already had about 3 months of work experience of Tableau, it was not easy to cope with all the instructions from the first time. I think it would take you even longer time if you have no prior knowledge of Tableau.
By benjamin d•
Nov 21, 2016
Great experience. Really fun and exciting to work with real data and trying to solve a real business problem. The teacher was really clear in her presentantions and you can cleary see the effort she and the whole team made in the creation of this course. This was my favorite, and probably the harder course I had take on Coursera.
By Aibek C•
Jan 8, 2019
The course was well designed and encouraging to explore additional features of Tableau by myself. I learned a lot throughout the course and would highly recommend to take this course to my friends.
By Roberto T O•
Mar 26, 2020
Excellent material. I think this is the best introductory course for Tableau! Additinaly you also learn how to communicate effectively with graph and get some tips to improve as a data scientist.
By ming l•
Mar 9, 2018
This course is very useful, the tips and tricks taught by Jana are something I learned over my own years of experience but she has it all in just a few hours.
By matthewcs•
Jun 17, 2016
Could've learnt this on youtube - really not very good. Dr. Egger's courses are rigorous and full of math. This is just a bunch of pretty pictures. Shouldn't be included in this specialization.
By Alexander K B•
Nov 19, 2020
Jana is a wonderful instructor. She keeps us entertained with her humor and knowledge. I appreciate that she really goes the extra mile in explaining the cause and effect of the different options in Tableau. The exercises are engaging and enlightening. This course will teach you not only Tableau but also how to give an effective business presentation and how to structure a data analysis project. You really get more than you pay for in this course. I felt that the course itself was 5/5 stars. After using PowerBI (a competing data visualization app) the switch to Tableau was at times frustrating. Tableau seems to have a high learning curve and I would very much appreciate Jana teaching another Tableau course at the intermediate-advanced level.
By Melissa P•
Jun 21, 2016
This is an excellent course. You are given a six month license to use Tableau as well as practice data for the assignments and exercises. It is very practical and informative. It covers more than just Tableau. The first week is about framing data questions and working with stakeholders. The second and third week cover Tableau. The last week gives some very helpful tips for giving effective presentations. The final assessment will go over all of these things, so be prepared to put them to use if you want the final certificate.
By Anupama P V•
Dec 17, 2015
Awesome course for those who wish to learn Tableau. Real-life project / dataset , in-depth exercises and a free 6-month license for Tableau desktop makes it extremely easy to practice, play and get expertise with both data analysis and Tableau software. The tips and resources for giving great presentations are like icing on the cake!
i've taken 10+ classes on Coursera and this is definitely one of the best!
Thank you Duke univ and coursera! :)
By Amy H•
Mar 16, 2019
I really enjoyed learning about and working with Tableau! I don't come from a data background and I found the lessons really engaging and the practice exercises were quite fun. Would definitely recommend to others. Having taken the course in Excel before this, it was great to learn how to take that data and apply visual techniques to produce professional presentations.
By Vardges Z•
Jan 4, 2019
One of the most useful courses for me in the way of becoming an advanced data analyst. The content is very good structured and includes practical examples which sometimes are very challenging. I recommend this course to everybody who want to learn tableau as well as good presentation skills in any field.
By Lai K C•
Feb 12, 2016
Jana Schaich Borg takes extra care to provide and share knowledge and methodology that is useful to any person who is keen on data analyst role to be competent in data exploration, analysis and presentation using Tableau data visualisation tool.
I have learned and benefited greatly from such course.