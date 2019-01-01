Profile

Daniel Egger

Executive in Residence and Director, Center for Quantitative Modeling

    Bio

    Daniel Egger has more than seventeen years experience creating new software products and services, as founder and CEO of a series of venture-backed information technology companies, and as Managing Partner in a venture capital fund. Egger is Executive in Residence in Duke University’s Master of Engineering Management Program and has taught courses in entrepreneurship and venture capital at Duke since 2003. He was formerly the Howard Johnson Foundation Entrepreneur-in-Residence in Duke’s Markets and Management Program for undergraduates.

    Courses

    Managing Big Data with MySQL

    Data Science Math Skills

    مقاييس الأعمال للشركات التي تعتمد على البيانات

    Increasing Real Estate Management Profits: Harnessing Data Analytics

    Data Visualization and Communication with Tableau

    Mastering Data Analysis in Excel

    Business Metrics for Data-Driven Companies

