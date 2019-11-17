About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Bayes' Theorem
  • Bayesian Probability
  • Probability
  • Probability Theory

Instructors

Offered by

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

18 minutes to complete

Welcome to Data Science Math Skills

18 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 2 readings
4 hours to complete

Building Blocks for Problem Solving

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 93 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Functions and Graphs

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 72 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Measuring Rates of Change

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 66 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Probability Theory

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 66 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DATA SCIENCE MATH SKILLS

Frequently Asked Questions

