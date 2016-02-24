In this course, you will learn best practices for how to use data analytics to make any company more competitive and more profitable. You will be able to recognize the most critical business metrics and distinguish them from mere data.
This course is part of the Excel to MySQL: Analytic Techniques for Business Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Data Analysis
- Business Analysis
- Business Analytics
- Business Process
Offered by
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
About This Specialization and Course
This Coursera Specialization: Excel to MySQL: Analytic Techniques for Business, is about how 'Big Data' interacts with business, and how to use data analytics to create value for businesses. This specialization consists of four courses and a final Capstone Project, where you will apply your skills to real-world business process. You will learn to perform sophisticated data-analysis functions using powerful software tools such as Microsoft Excel, Tableau, and MySQL. To learn more, watch the video and review the specialization overview document we provided. In the first course of the specialization: Business Metrics for Data-Driven Companies, you will be able to learn best practices for using data analytics to make any company more competitive and more profitable; learn to recognize the most critical business metrics and distinguish those from mere data; understand the vital but different roles business analysts, business data analysts, and data scientists each play in various types of companies; and know exactly the skills required to be hired for, and succeed at, these high-demand jobs. Finally, using a 20-item checklist for evaluating a business, you'll be able to score any company on how effectively it is embracing big data culture. Digital companies like Amazon, Uber and Airbnb are transforming entire industries through their creative use of big data. You’ll understand why these companies are so disruptive, and how they use data-analytics techniques to out-compete traditional companies.To get started, please begin with the video 'About This Specialization.'I hope you enjoy this week's materials!
Introducing Business Metrics
Welcome! This week we will explore business metrics - the critical numbers that help companies figure out how to survive and thrive. Inside every pile of data is a vital metric trying to get out! By the end of this week, you will be able to: distinguish business metrics from mere business data; identify critical business metrics such as cash flow, profitability, and online retail marketing metrics; distinguish revenue, profitability and risk metrics; and distinguish traditional from dynamic metrics. Included in this week’s course materials is a Cash Flow and P&L statement for Egger’s Roast Coffee, as a supplemental document, so be sure to review it carefully and refer to the glossary for key information.
Working in the Business Data Analytics Marketplace
Welcome! This week, we will meet some great people - all former students of mine - now working at super-interesting and exciting jobs as business analysts, business data analysts, or data scientists. We’ll explore what they do, how their role relates to big data, and the skills they needed to get hired! Our hope is this information will give you a better understanding of the type of data-related job you might apply for once you've completed this specialization, and a sense of the type of company you would find most appealing to work for. By the end of this week, you will be able to: differentiate among different job roles within a company that work with data; identify how each role works with data; and describe the skills required to perform each job role. You will differentiate how different types of companies relate to big data culture, and rank any company according to a 20-item checklist. You will also learn to differentiate how different types of companies relate to big data culture. Included in this week’s materials is a 20-item checklist to rank companies. This week also includes in-video polls so you can see how others are ranking their businesses.
Going Deeper into Business Metrics
Welcome! This week we’re going to go deeper into the critically-important metrics for web marketing - metrics every type of business needs to understand in order to survive. We’ll dive into the 'vertical' market of financial services - where digital companies are threatening to take away the market from traditional 'brick-and- mortar' companies.By the end of this week, you will be able to: Identify critical business metrics for all companies engaged in web-based marketing; and identify critical business metrics for financial services companies. You’ll find additional website links that expand some of the course materials covered in this week’s video lectures.
Applying Business Metrics to a Business Case Study
This week contains the final course assignment, a peer assessment in which you will identify business metrics of interest in a case example, describe those metrics, and propose a business process change that could be supported by the metric chosen.
Reviews
- 5 stars68.25%
- 4 stars25.30%
- 3 stars4.82%
- 2 stars0.78%
- 1 star0.83%
TOP REVIEWS FROM BUSINESS METRICS FOR DATA-DRIVEN COMPANIES
i really enjoyed the course and learn a lot of things about business analysis and how to distinguish between different metrics and which of them can we use for immediate changing in business processes
One of the best courses I've taken through Coursera, but also one of the most enjoyed courses. I'd recommend this course for those interested in learning business metrics and business analysis.
really good bases for business metric if you already have a background you are going to enjoy and refresh you memory and if you don't have previous experiences is really easy to understand the concept
This course gives a wide introduction of business metrics, many concepts are involved, among which some concepts and terminology should be further explained or be self-studied with given materials.
About the Excel to MySQL: Analytic Techniques for Business Specialization
Formulate data questions, explore and visualize large datasets, and inform strategic decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
Will I receive a transcript from Duke University for completing this course?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.