Fundação Instituto de Administração
Data Analysis for Business
Fundação Instituto de Administração

Data Analysis for Business

This course is part of Data & Finance for the future Specialization

Taught in English

Fabiana Cherubim Bortoleto

Instructor: Fabiana Cherubim Bortoleto

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level
Some related experience required
21 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Assessments

20 quizzes

There are 5 modules in this course

This week, you’ll learn the impact of data analysis and its elements on business. Also, the diferences of variables, measurement scales and types of data analysis.

What's included

5 videos5 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This week, you’ll learn how to tell something through data. Managing data in graphs and tables, and the principals pitfalls about data visualization.

What's included

7 videos2 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This week, you’ll learn how to deal with data and how to describe data in terms of some parameters: the differences between dispersion and central tendcy measures.

What's included

8 videos2 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this week you will see some probability principles which are linked with datasets and data visualization. Also, statistical principles which are applied in data analysis.

What's included

7 videos5 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this week you will see topics in linear regressions. Regression analysis is used to investigate the relationship between two or more variables. Often used in predicting some characteristic using one or more independent variables .

What's included

8 videos2 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Fabiana Cherubim Bortoleto
Fundação Instituto de Administração
1 Course186 learners

Offered by

Fundação Instituto de Administração

