The Data Science in Business course equips participants with the tools and techniques to leverage data for informed decision-making in the corporate world. Covering data analysis, and data-driven strategies, this course empowers individuals to extract valuable insights, enhance business processes, and drive strategic initiatives through data-driven approaches. Combining theoretical foundations with hands-on applications, learners will be well-prepared to navigate the intersection of data science and business analytics.
Data Analysis for Business
There are 5 modules in this course
This week, you’ll learn the impact of data analysis and its elements on business. Also, the diferences of variables, measurement scales and types of data analysis.
5 videos5 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt
This week, you’ll learn how to tell something through data. Managing data in graphs and tables, and the principals pitfalls about data visualization.
7 videos2 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt
This week, you’ll learn how to deal with data and how to describe data in terms of some parameters: the differences between dispersion and central tendcy measures.
8 videos2 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt
In this week you will see some probability principles which are linked with datasets and data visualization. Also, statistical principles which are applied in data analysis.
7 videos5 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt
In this week you will see topics in linear regressions. Regression analysis is used to investigate the relationship between two or more variables. Often used in predicting some characteristic using one or more independent variables .
8 videos2 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt
