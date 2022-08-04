This course will expose you to the data analytics practices executed in the business world. We will explore such key areas as the analytical process, how data is created, stored, accessed, and how the organization works with data and creates the environment in which analytics can flourish.
This course is part of the Advanced Business Analytics Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Data Model
- Data Quality
- Data Analysis
- SQL
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Data and Analysis in the Real World
Analytical Tools
Data Extraction Using SQL
Real World Analytical Organizations
Reviews
- 5 stars73.83%
- 4 stars21.42%
- 3 stars3.15%
- 2 stars0.66%
- 1 star0.92%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO DATA ANALYTICS FOR BUSINESS
Great experience in getting started with Data Analytics.
A very detailed course which walks you through analytical tool SQL and how you can extract data for the purpose of analysis.
This course was startling for someone without a coding background, however I realized at the end that I truly walked away with a better understanding of the course curriculum, like SQL.
This course was an eye opener on how data and business work. It taught me new values for data and planning, as well as respect and appreciation for the whole working groups in a company.
I liked it so much as it reminded me by a lot of subjects I forgotten during my working years away of my uni degree so i need to back to this one and dig deep in each subject of it again. many thanks.
About the Advanced Business Analytics Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.