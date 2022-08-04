About this Course

40,662 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Advanced Business Analytics Specialization
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Model
  • Data Quality
  • Data Analysis
  • SQL
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Advanced Business Analytics Specialization
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(11,593 ratings)
Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Data and Analysis in the Real World

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 58 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Analytical Tools

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 72 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Data Extraction Using SQL

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 56 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
5 hours to complete

Real World Analytical Organizations

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 63 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO DATA ANALYTICS FOR BUSINESS

View all reviews

About the Advanced Business Analytics Specialization

Advanced Business Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder