About this Course

15,554 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Advanced Business Analytics Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Regression Analysis
  • Data Cleansing
  • Predictive Modelling
  • Exploratory Data Analysis
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Advanced Business Analytics Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up58%(1,542 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Exploratory Data Analysis and Visualizations

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Predicting a Continuous Variable

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 41 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Predicting a Binary Outcome

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 33 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Trees and Other Predictive Models

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 32 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PREDICTIVE MODELING AND ANALYTICS

View all reviews

About the Advanced Business Analytics Specialization

Advanced Business Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder