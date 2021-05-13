About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Analytics for Decision Making Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • Predictive Analytics
  • Data Preparation
  • Time Series Forecasting
  • Linear Regression
University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Week/Module 1: Simple Linear Regression

Week 2

Week/Module 2: Multiple Linear Regression

Week 3

Week/Module 3: Data Preparation

Week 4

Week/Module 4: Time Series Forecasting

