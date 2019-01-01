Dr. De Liu is a Xian Dong Eric Jing Professor of Information and Decision Sciences at the Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota. His research interests include mechanism design issues in digital auctions, gamification, crowdsourcing, crowdfunding, and social commerce. He currently serves as an associate editor for Information Systems Research and Journal of Organizational Computing and Electronic Commerce and the academic director for MS in Business Analytics (MSBA) program at the Carlson School.