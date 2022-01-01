- Business Analytics
- Predictive Analytics
- Monte Carlo Method
- Prescriptive Analytics
- Linear Programming (LP)
- Data Preparation
- Time Series Forecasting
- Linear Regression
- Analytics
- Mathematical Optimization
- Operations Management
- Discrete Event Simulation
Analytics for Decision Making Specialization
Boost your career through business analytics. Learn the basics of predictive and prescriptive analytics to further your career options in the area of business analytics.
Offered By
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
By the end of this specialization, learners will have completed four different types of projects using analytics, modeling, and simulation techniques to prescribe and inform decisions for a wide range of business problems. Our courses provide a combination of conceptual and hands-on learning.
Familiarity with Microsoft Excel
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Predictive Modeling
Welcome to Introduction to Predictive Modeling, the first course in the University of Minnesota’s Analytics for Decision Making specialization.
Optimization for Decision Making
In this data-driven world, companies are often interested in knowing what is the "best" course of action, given the data. For example, manufacturers need to decide how many units of a product to produce given the estimated demand and raw material availability? Should they make all the products in-house or buy some from a third-party to meet the demand? Prescriptive Analytics is the branch of analytics that can provide answers to these questions. It is used for prescribing data-based decisions. The most important method in the prescriptive analytics toolbox is optimization. This course will introduce students to the basic principles of linear optimization for decision-making. Using practical examples, this course teaches how to convert a problem scenario into a mathematical model that can be solved to get the best business outcome. We will learn to identify decision variables, objective function, and constraints of a problem, and use them to formulate and solve an optimization problem using Excel solver and spreadsheet.
Advanced Models for Decision Making
Business analysts need to be able to prescribe optimal solution to problems. But analytics courses are often focused on training students in data analysis and visualization, not so much in helping them figure out how to take the available data and pair that with the right mathematical model to formulate a solution. This course is designed to connect data and models to real world decision-making scenarios in manufacturing, supply chain, finance, human resource management, etc. In particular, we understand how linear optimization - a prescriptive analytics method - can be used to formulate decision problems and provide data-based optimal solutions. Throughout this course we will work on applied problems in different industries, such as:
Simulation Models for Decision Making
This course is primarily aimed at third- and fourth-year undergraduate students or graduate students interested in learning simulation techniques to solve business problems.
Offered by
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
