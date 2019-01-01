Profile

Alok Gupta

Associate Dean of Faculty & Research

Bio

Alok Gupta is the Associate Dean of Faculty and Research and Curtis L. Carlson School-wide Chair in Information Management at the Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota. He was the chair of the IDSc Department at the Carlson School from 2006 to 2014; before coming to Carlson School, he was an Assistant Professor at Dept. of OPIM, University of Connecticut from 1996 to 2001. He received his Ph.D. in Management Science and Information from the University of Texas, Austin. In 2014 he was named an INFORMS Information Systems Society (ISS) Distinguished Fellow and in 2016 he was named as Fellow of the Association for Information Systems (AIS). He was chosen as the Editor-in-Chief of ISR with his first term starting in January 2017. His research has been published in various information systems, economics, and computer science journals such as Management Science, ISR, MIS Quarterly, CACM, JMIS, Journal of Economic Dynamics and Control, Decision Sciences, Journal of Operations Management, Computational Economics, Decision Support Systems, and many other high quality Journals. In addition, his articles have been published in several leading books in the are of economics of electronic commerce. He was awarded a prestigious NSF CAREER Award for his research on dynamic pricing mechanisms on the internet. His research has won numerous awards including IS Publication of the Year award from AIS and ISS Design Science award twice in 2011 and 2012. From 1999-2001, he served as co-director of Treibick Electronic Commerce Initiative (TECI), an endowed research initiative at Dept. of OPIM, University of Connecticut. He is also an affiliate of the Center for Research in Electronic Commerce (CREC) at the University of Texas at Austin. He served as Senior Editor for ISR and an Associate Editor for Management Science. He has been serving as Publisher of MIS Quarterly since 2005. He teaches courses in the areas of computer networking, electronic commerce, decision support, IT infrastructure, and computer programming at the undergraduate, MBA and Ph.D. levels.

Courses

Simulation Models for Decision Making

