About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Analytics for Decision Making Specialization
Beginner Level

Familiarity with Excel spreadsheets

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Discrete Event Simulation
  • Monte Carlo Method
  • Queuing Analysis
  • Goal Seeking
  • Counterfactual Analysis
Instructor

Offered by

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Week 1: Probability Concepts

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 149 min)
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Week/Module 2: Probability Distributions and Introduction to Monte Carlo Simulations

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 115 min)
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Week 3: Monte Carlo Simulations

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 98 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Week 4: Counterfactual Analysis and Discrete Event Simulations

4 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 124 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

