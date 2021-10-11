By Chananthorn S•
Oct 10, 2021
Simulation Model is very complexity for data analysis but in this course have many Discrete Event case for practice and finally you can decision how to use suitable model and how to fixed value for create your business strategy through the data that you have.
By CHIN W L•
Jun 5, 2021
I learned a lot of interesting knowledge from this course and the specialization in general.
By Anibal C•
Jan 8, 2022
Fantastic course, a great way to learn about simulations
By Chow K M•
Oct 8, 2021
Great exposure to the techniques of simulation.
By Auref R•
Jul 1, 2021
Perfect
By Olivier J•
Jan 15, 2022
I liked the clear explanations. I can now understand what "montecarlo simulations" are !
I also learned a lot on Excel, I did not know such simulations were possible on Excel. Great.
By Sophia C•
Aug 19, 2021
i did not like this course. The visual material is 'old style' power point with very text heavy slides which at times had cheezy 'clip art' animations of dice or students switching chairs running at a high speed in the background. (The purpose was to illustrate chance events.)
The professors are well qualified but the visual material was so poor and distracting to me I decided not to finish this course and seek a better one. I suggest a total re-do of the visual material with a designer and modern graphics.