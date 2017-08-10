About this Course

Course 4 of 5 in the
Business and Financial Modeling Specialization
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Cash Flow
  • Financial Statement
  • Balance Sheet
  • Investment
University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Evaluation Criteria: Net Present Value

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 73 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Evaluating Projects

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 63 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Expressing Business Strategies in Financial Terms

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 52 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

New Product Value

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 51 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Business and Financial Modeling Specialization

Business and Financial Modeling

