About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Financial Analysis - Skills for Success Specialization
Beginner Level

This course requires no previous knowledge or skills.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Financial Analysis
  • Planning
  • Decision-Making
  • Data Analysis
  • Budget
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Financial Analysis - Skills for Success Specialization
Beginner Level

This course requires no previous knowledge or skills.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Course Introduction and Module 1: Accounting Using an Internal Perspective

6 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 73 min), 6 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Module 2: Planning and Budgeting

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 45 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Module 3: Variance Analysis

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 70 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4: Performance Measurement and Evaluation

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 58 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Financial Analysis - Skills for Success Specialization

Financial Analysis - Skills for Success

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder