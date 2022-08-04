- Accounting
- Scenario Analysis
- financial statement analysis
- Strategic Management
- Finance
- Risk
- Financial Analysis
- Financial Statement
- Planning
- Decision-Making
- Data Analysis
- Budget
Financial Analysis - Skills for Success Specialization
Prepare for a career in financial analysis. Gain a wholistic understanding of organizational finance and apply an analytical mindset toward financial statement analysis and organizational decision-making.
Applied Learning Project
A central premise of these courses is that obtaining a well-rounded understandingof the financial concepts is crucial to successfully growing and sustaining an organization.Major subject areas will be followed by an in-depth application and analysis exercise.
Learners only need to have an interest in financial analysis to start the specialization or individual courses. This specialization is designed to complement Google’s Data Analytics Career Certificate.
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
Introduction to Financial Analysis - The "Why?"
In this course, you will learn the foundations important to developing and implementing a financially analytic mindset. This course introduces the foundations of financial analysis, beginning with the first question: what is financial analysis?
Financial Analysis of Organizations
This course focuses on adopting and implementing a financially analytic mindset when analyzing organizational activities, position and performance.
Financial Analysis of Scenarios and Decisions
This course focuses on adopting and implementing a financially analytic mindset when engaged in organizational decision-making and scenario analysis.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
