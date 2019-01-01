Learn job-ready skills from Google and the University of Illinois

Professional Success Skills
About the Google Professional Certificates
You can prepare for a new career in a high-growth field in under six months, no experience required, with Google Professional Certificates. You’ll get professional training designed by Google and will have the opportunity to connect with more than 130 employers that are currently hiring. Get on the fast track to a competitively paid job in data analytics, IT support, project management, or user experience (UX) design.
About the Professional Success Skills Certificate
Through this certificate, you can supplement the job-ready skills you’ve already built with a Google Career Certificate through additional learning from Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Collectively, the materials in this certificate program will help you enhance professional business skills that can facilitate your success within an organization and throughout your chosen career. Through this program, you will:
Acquire a deep understanding of the importance and role of ethics within and beyond the organization
Realize the benefits and challenges of a diverse culture and various changing global perspectives
Enhance your ability and opportunity to work creatively within the organization
Understand the importance and role of teamwork within the organization and develop skills that differentiate yourself as a team player
Communicate using common organizational language, concepts, and frameworks useful for decision-making and problem-solving
Develop and strengthen your capacity to lead and recognize leadership exhibited by those around you