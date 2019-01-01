Learn job-ready skills from Google and the University of Illinois

We curated this collection to help you gain job-ready skills needed to launch a career in one of four fast-growing fields, and to build skills that can help you succeed in any organization. A Google Professional Certificate can prepare you for in-demand jobs in the fields of data analytics, IT support, project management, or user experience (UX) design. And the Professional Success Skills Certificate from Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign can help you enhance your professional skills, including decision-making, creative problem-solving, succeeding in a team environment, communication, and leadership. Earn your certificates in whichever order you prefer. Once you’ve earned both, you’ll automatically receive a dual badge of completion from Google and Gies College of Business. 

Learn job-ready skills from Google and the University of Illinois

We curated this collection to help you gain job-ready skills needed to launch a career in one of four fast-growing fields, and to build skills that can help you succeed in any organization. A Google Professional Certificate can prepare you for in-demand jobs in the fields of data analytics, IT support, project management, or user experience (UX) design. And the Professional Success Skills Certificate from Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign can help you enhance your professional skills, including decision-making, creative problem-solving, succeeding in a team environment, communication, and leadership. Earn your certificates in whichever order you prefer. Once you’ve earned both, you’ll automatically receive a dual badge of completion from Google and Gies College of Business. 

Job-ready skills certificates created by Google and Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Stand out to top employers with a dual badge of completion from Google and Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Professional Success Skills

Professional Success Skills

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Specialization
Rated 4 out of five stars. 8 reviews
Beginner LevelBeginner Level

About the Google Professional Certificates

You can prepare for a new career in a high-growth field in under six months, no experience required, with Google Professional Certificates. You’ll get professional training designed by Google and will have the opportunity to connect with more than 130 employers that are currently hiring. Get on the fast track to a competitively paid job in data analytics, IT support, project management, or user experience (UX) design.

About the Professional Success Skills Certificate

Through this certificate, you can supplement the job-ready skills you’ve already built with a Google Career Certificate through additional learning from Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Collectively, the materials in this certificate program will help you enhance professional business skills that can facilitate your success within an organization and throughout your chosen career. Through this program, you will:

  • Acquire a deep understanding of the importance and role of ethics within and beyond the organization

  • Realize the benefits and challenges of a diverse culture and various changing global perspectives

  • Enhance your ability and opportunity to work creatively within the organization

  • Understand the importance and role of teamwork within the organization and develop skills that differentiate yourself as a team player

  • Communicate using common organizational language, concepts, and frameworks useful for decision-making and problem-solving

  • Develop and strengthen your capacity to lead and recognize leadership exhibited by those around you

CommunityJoin a community of 87 million learners from around the world
CertificateLearn from more than 200 leading universities and industry educators.
Confidence70% of all learners who have stated a career goal and completed a course report outcomes such as gaining confidence, improving work performance, or selecting a new career path.
All courses include:
  • 100% online
  • Flexible schedule
  • Mobile learning
  • Videos and readings from professors at world-renowned universities and industry leaders
  • Practice quizzes

Can’t decide what is right for you?

Try the full learning experience for most courses free for 7 days.

Register to learn with Coursera’s community of 87 million learners around the world

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder