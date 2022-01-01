- Diversity (Business)
- Decision-Making
- Organizational Ethics
- Culture
- Brainstorming
- Creativity
- Storytelling
- team work
- Communication In Small Groups
- Business Communication
- Business Presentations
- Leadership
Professional Success Skills Specialization
Develop professional business skills for success. In this specialization, you'll learn how to recognize ethical dimensions and dilemmas in organizational decision-making, engage in creative problem-solving, succeed in a team environment, communicate with other members of the organization, and appreciate and exhibit leadership.
Offered By
What you will learn
Enhance your ability and opportunity to work creatively within an organization
Understand the importance and role of teamwork within an organization
Communicate using common organizational language, concepts, and frameworks useful for decision-making and problem-solving
Develop and strengthen your capacity to lead and recognize leadership exhibited by those around you in the organization
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In this specialization, you will have multiple opportunities to apply the principles and concepts learned both within and across courses. Course requirements include multiple “deep dives” into particular topics, allowing you to further explore key fundamentals, as well as synthesize multiple topics in real-world settings. Continuous reflection and discussion activities occur throughout the specialization, which results in a personal “playbook” that allows for further application of the specialization’s principles and concepts in your own career.
No previous knowledge or skills required. Ideal for individuals interested in developing skills that enable them to contribute to their organization.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Ethics, Culture, and Global Perspectives
In this course, you will acquire a deep understanding of the importance and role of ethics within and beyond the organization as well as realize the benefits and challenges of a diverse culture and various – and changing – global perspectives. The professional business skills related to ethics, culture, and global perspectives gained through this course will help you to succeed working in any organization.
Teamwork and Creativity
In this course, you will enhance your ability and opportunity to work creatively within any organization, learn to understand the importance and role of teamwork within the organization, and develop skills that differentiate yourself as a team player. The professional business skills related to teamwork and creativity gained through this course will help you to succeed working in any organization.
Organizational Concepts and Language
In this course, you will learn how to communicate using common organizational language, concepts, and frameworks useful for decision-making and problem-solving. The professional business skills related to business concepts and language gained through this course will help you to succeed working in any organization.
Leadership
In this course, you will develop and strengthen your capacity to lead and recognize leadership exhibited by others in your organization. The professional business skills related to leadership gained through this course will help you to succeed working in any organization.
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
