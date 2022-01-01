About this Specialization

To become job-ready, you need to develop technical knowledge and skills. Those skills can help you get through that first door. But then what? Completing this professional certificate will help you learn and develop skills that can lead to success working in any organization! Skills that not only help you succeed in that first job, but also ensure that first job is the start of a long, successful career. Collectively, the materials in this certificate program will help you develop and enhance professional business skills that facilitate your success throughout your chosen career. Through this specialization, you will: Acquire a deep understanding of the importance and role of ethics within and beyond the organization Realize the benefits and challenges of a diverse culture and changing global perspectives Enhance your ability to work creatively within the organization Understand the importance and role of teamwork and develop skills that differentiate yourself as a team player Communicate using common organizational language, concepts, and frameworks useful for decision-making and problem-solving Develop and strengthen your capacity to lead and recognize leadership exhibited by those around you This certificate program features top faculty from the University of Illinois' Gies College of Business and includes practical application-based content as well as academic theory. The coursework is career-curated and will be immediately applicable and relevant.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 5 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Ethics, Culture, and Global Perspectives

4.3
stars
10 ratings
3 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Teamwork and Creativity

Course3

Course 3

Organizational Concepts and Language

Course4

Course 4

Leadership

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Placeholder

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder