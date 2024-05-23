Coursera Instructor Network
Financial Analysis: Portfolios, Risks, Strategic Decisions
Financial Analysis: Portfolios, Risks, Strategic Decisions

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Arkadi Avanesyan

Instructor: Arkadi Avanesyan

Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Gain fundamental knowledge of financial strategies, portfolio design, and risk management.

  • Learn to construct portfolios tailored to specific investment goals, incorporating real-world examples to understand practical applications.

  • Master advanced risk management principles and regulatory knowledge to protect investments and optimize financial planning.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

Understanding the basics of financial strategies, portfolio design, and risk management is key to making informed investment decisions and building a solid financial foundation. This knowledge is fundamental for anyone looking to navigate the financial markets effectively and crafting portfolios that are resilient to market fluctuations.

What's included

11 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Arkadi Avanesyan
5 Courses3,907 learners

