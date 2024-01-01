Arkadi Avanesyan is a world-class expert in Finance, Investment Banking, Technology, and Data Science. Arkadi has a BSc in Engineering and MSc in Quantitative Finance from the Free University of Brussels. During his 8-year investment banking career, he contributed to the development of dozens of investable indices with over €1.3bn AUM via structured products successfully commercialized by Société Générale, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, and other large European financial institutions. Since 2019, he has provided consulting services alongside developing business and software solutions for a range of companies across the United States, Europe, and Dubai. His clients include Fortune 500 companies, investment funds, and niche SMEs. Through codementor.io, he has mentored over 850 clients in data science, finance and programming, achieving a 5-star rating and becoming a Featured Mentor for 10 consecutive months in 2020. He has contributed to several international R workshops hosted by Aigora in the field of automation and sensory science. At Aigora, he developed the cloud infrastructure for over 20 projects, and he continues to work with them as an external technical advisor. In 2022, Arkadi joined the World Bank as an external consultant and for a period of four months trained teams across three time zones worldwide. Currently, he conducts corporate training, creates high-quality courses, and trains private clients on a one-to-one basis.