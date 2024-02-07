Coursera Instructor Network
Leveraging Virtual Assistants for Personal Productivity
Leveraging Virtual Assistants for Personal Productivity

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

2,353 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Arkadi Avanesyan

Instructor: Arkadi Avanesyan

4.3

(17 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Analyze and evaluate the benefits of virtual assistants and chatbots in enhancing personal productivity.

  • Explore and assess AI-powered virtual assistant and chatbot platforms for personal productivity enhancement.

  • Develop effective strategies for using virtual assistants and chatbots in daily tasks to maximize their potential.

  • Assess the improvements in time management and overall efficiency resulting from the usage of virtual assistants and chatbots.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

In a fast-paced world, managing personal productivity is crucial. This course introduces beginners to the world of virtual assistants and chatbots and how they can be harnessed to enhance personal productivity. Learn how to use these AI-driven tools effectively to streamline tasks, manage time, and boost overall efficiency. By the end of this course, you will have not only gained a comprehensive understanding of the fundamental concepts behind virtual assistants and chatbots but also developed the practical skills to use this transformative technology effectively. With this knowledge and hands-on experience, you'll be well on your way to becoming proficient in, yet another groundbreaking innovation powered by AI.

What's included

12 videos5 readings1 assignment

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.0 (9 ratings)
Arkadi Avanesyan
Coursera Instructor Network
4 Courses3,066 learners

Offered by

Coursera Instructor Network

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 17

4.3

17 reviews

  • 5 stars

    52.94%

  • 4 stars

    29.41%

  • 3 stars

    11.76%

  • 2 stars

    5.88%

  • 1 star

    0%

PA
5

Reviewed on Feb 6, 2024

KI
4

Reviewed on Mar 1, 2024

HH
5

Reviewed on Feb 10, 2024

